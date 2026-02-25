Solomon leads UNC Asheville against Gardner-Webb after 23-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-15, 7-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-26, 1-13 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-15, 7-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-26, 1-13 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits Gardner-Webb after Toyaz Solomon scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 74-73 overtime win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-9 at home. Gardner-Webb ranks ninth in the Big South in rebounding with 27.3 rebounds. Jacob Hogarth paces the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 6.9 boards.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in conference matchups. UNC Asheville has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.9% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville’s 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has given up to its opponents (49.9%).

The teams play for the second time this season in Big South play. UNC Asheville won the last matchup 69-50 on Jan. 29. Justin Wright scored 16 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hogarth is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jacob Hudson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Solomon is averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Daren Patrick is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 66.4 points, 25.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.