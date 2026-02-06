Snead leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Dayton after 24-point game

Dayton Flyers (12-11, 5-7 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-7, 6-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (12-11, 5-7 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-7, 6-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) takes on Dayton after Aleah Snead scored 24 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 69-61 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Hawks have gone 9-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Flyers are 5-7 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is third in the A-10 with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Ibrahim averaging 2.5.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Dayton has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Flyers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey is averaging 16.1 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Emily Knouse is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nayo Lear is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Flyers. Olivia Leung is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 60.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.