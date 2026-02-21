SMU hosts Hidalgo and Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-9, 9-6 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (9-18, 2-13 ACC) Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-9, 9-6 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (9-18, 2-13 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits SMU after Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points in Notre Dame’s 78-54 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Mustangs are 6-9 on their home court. SMU gives up 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-6 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

SMU is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Notre Dame allows to opponents. Notre Dame averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than SMU gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahra King is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Mustangs. Anaya Brown is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Iyana Moore averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Hidalgo is shooting 42.5% and averaging 24.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 2-8, averaging 57.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

