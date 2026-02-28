Live Radio
Smith scores 22 and Central Connecticut beats Saint Francis 69-64

The Associated Press

February 28, 2026, 5:48 PM

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 22 points helped Central Connecticut defeat Saint Francis 69-64 in a regular- season finale on Saturday.

Smith added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (18-11, 12-6 NEC). Melo Sanchez scored 13 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Max Frazier had 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

Chris Moncrief led the Red Flash (7-24, 5-13) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Skylar Wicks added 13 points, six assists and two steals for Saint Francis. Gestin Liberis finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The NEC Tournament begins Wednesday at campus sites. Central Connecticut is the No. 2 seed behind Long Island.

