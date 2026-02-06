Smith and the Army Black Knights take on conference foe Lafayette

Army Black Knights (17-5, 8-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-14, 4-7 Patriot) Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (17-5, 8-3 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (8-14, 4-7 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kya Smith and Army take on Teresa Kiewiet and Lafayette in Patriot play.

The Leopards are 3-5 on their home court. Lafayette is eighth in the Patriot with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Maddison Krug averaging 2.4.

The Black Knights are 8-3 against Patriot opponents. Army is second in the Patriot with 14.8 assists per game led by Reese Ericson averaging 3.0.

Lafayette averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Army allows. Army averages 65.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 64.8 Lafayette allows to opponents.

The Leopards and Black Knights face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krug is averaging 3.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Leopards. Haylie Adamski is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Smith is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Black Knights. Ericson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 61.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

