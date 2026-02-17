Smith and the Appalachian State Mountaineers visit conference foe Coastal Carolina

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-14, 4-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (11-14, 4-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-15, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays Appalachian State in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Chanticleers are 8-6 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is 7-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Coastal Carolina averages 73.9 points, 13.9 more per game than the 60.0 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Coastal Carolina gives up.

The Chanticleers and Mountaineers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Grady is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kinsea Grimes is averaging 12.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jayden McBride averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc. Daisia Mitchell is averaging 11.4 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

