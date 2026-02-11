Slaughter and the Missouri Tigers take on conference foe No. 22 Tennessee

Missouri Tigers (16-10, 4-7 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (15-6, 7-2 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (16-10, 4-7 SEC) at Tennessee Lady Volunteers (15-6, 7-2 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grace Slaughter and Missouri visit Talaysia Cooper and No. 22 Tennessee on Thursday.

The Lady Volunteers are 8-1 on their home court. Tennessee is second in the SEC with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 4-7 against SEC opponents. Missouri averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Tennessee averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.4 points for the Lady Volunteers. Mia Pauldo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Slaughter is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

