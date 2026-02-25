Skunberg, Kinziger lead Illinois State past Northern Iowa 71-69

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Boden Skunberg scored 14 points, and Johnny Kinziger secured the victory with a jump shot…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Boden Skunberg scored 14 points, and Johnny Kinziger secured the victory with a jump shot with 12 seconds left as Illinois State defeated Northern Iowa 71-69 on Wednesday.

Skunberg had eight rebounds for the Redbirds (19-11, 11-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Kinziger shot 5 of 13, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc, to add 14 points. Chase Walker shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Will Hornseth, Trey Campbell and Ben Schwieger all scored 13 to lead the Panthers (18-12, 10-9). Hornseth grabbed nine rebounds, and Campbell added five assists.

Skunberg put up seven points in the first half for Illinois State, who led 28-23 at the break. Walker scored 13 points in the second half for Illinois State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

