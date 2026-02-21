Siulepa scores 22, Indrusaitis posts 17 as Pittsburgh beats Notre Dame 73-68

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Roman Siulepa scored 22 points, and Nojus Indrusaitis added a career-high 17 as Pittsburgh held off Notre…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Roman Siulepa scored 22 points, and Nojus Indrusaitis added a career-high 17 as Pittsburgh held off Notre Dame 73-68 on Saturday.

The Panthers (10-17, 3-11 ACC) shot 45% from the field and made 11 of 24 from 3-point range, leading 23-20 at halftime. Siulepa went 7 of 10 from the field and knocked down four 3-pointers while adding seven rebounds and three steals. Cameron Corhen finished with 13 points and eight rebounds as Pittsburgh ended a five-game skid.

Notre Dame (12-15, 3-11) struggled offensively early, going 2 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half with no player scoring more than four points. The Irish briefly grabbed their first lead since the 5:46 mark of the opening half when a layup made it 47-46 midway through the second.

Pittsburgh answered with a decisive stretch as Indrusaitis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a run that turned a one-point deficit into a 55-49 lead with 4:46 remaining. The Panthers pushed the margin to 63-52 with 2:39 left and never trailed again.

Notre Dame made one final push as Cole Certa scored seven points in the final minute, cutting the deficit to three before Siulepa responded with a dunk, and Pittsburgh sealed the game at the free-throw line.

Certa led the Irish with 16 points, while Logan Imes added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ryder Frost scored 12 off the bench.

Up Next

Notre Dame: hosts No. 3 Duke on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh: travels to Stanford next Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.