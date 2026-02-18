SIU-Edwardsville plays Tennessee Tech on 7-game road slide

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-14, 5-11 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-11, 7-9 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-14, 5-11 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-11, 7-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville will try to break its seven-game road skid when the Cougars play Tennessee Tech.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 5-11 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fifth in the OVC with 11.9 assists per game led by Lauren Miller averaging 2.7.

Tennessee Tech averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.0 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The Golden Eagles and Cougars match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lareesha Cawthorn is averaging 9.4 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Golden Eagles. Reagan Hurst is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 12.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.