SIU-Edwardsville hosts Thompson and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (13-11, 9-6 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-14, 4-11 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits SIU-Edwardsville after Zy Thompson scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 54-49 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Cougars have gone 7-5 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Syanne Mohamed averaging 3.3.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-6 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 12.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Kenley McCarn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Brittani Wells is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

