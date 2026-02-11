SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southeast Missouri State following Taylor’s 21-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-15, 4-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-14, 3-11 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-15, 4-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (9-14, 3-11 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Carmen Taylor scored 21 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 90-57 loss to the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Cougars have gone 6-5 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks are 4-10 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State gives up 68.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyoko Proctor is averaging 12.4 points for the Cougars. Lauren Miller is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor is averaging 12.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Kearra Jones is averaging 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.