SIU-Edwardsville hosts Southeast Missouri State after Terry’s 22-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-10, 10-4 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-9, 9-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces SIU-Edwardsville after Brendan Terry scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 90-65 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Cougars are 7-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks have gone 10-4 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

SIU-Edwardsville scores 72.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 71.8 Southeast Missouri State allows. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Campion is averaging 8.4 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Tyler King is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luke Almodovar averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Terry is averaging 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

