Simpson leads UTSA against Wichita State after 22-point performance

Wichita State Shockers (19-10, 11-5 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-23, 1-15 AAC)

San Antonio; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Wichita State after Jamir Simpson scored 22 points in UTSA’s 82-81 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-11 at home. UTSA gives up 80.6 points and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Shockers have gone 11-5 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is second in the AAC giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

UTSA averages 69.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 70.7 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 77.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 80.6 UTSA allows.

The Roadrunners and Shockers match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Hayes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Simpson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 42.7% and averaging 19.2 points for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Shockers: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

