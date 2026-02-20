Simpson and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host Loyola Chicago

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-21, 2-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-10, 8-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-21, 2-12 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-10, 8-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Loyola Chicago after Derek Simpson scored 23 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 71-65 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Hawks are 10-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is third in the A-10 with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 1.8.

The Ramblers have gone 2-12 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Joseph’s (PA) won 85-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Austin Williford led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 17 points, and Joshua Ola-Joseph led Loyola Chicago with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaiden Glover is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Simpson is averaging 16.9 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging nine points. Miles Rubin is shooting 57.1% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 1-9, averaging 64.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.