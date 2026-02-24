Simmons leads Saint Bonaventure against Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (15-12, 6-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-13, 3-11 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Rhode Island Rams (15-12, 6-8 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-13, 3-11 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Rhode Island after Darryl Simmons II scored 30 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 99-94 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Bonnies are 8-6 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure ranks second in the A-10 with 15.9 assists per game led by Dasonte Bowen averaging 4.8.

The Rams are 6-8 in conference matchups. Rhode Island scores 71.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure scores 76.8 points, 8.4 more per game than the 68.4 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Mitchell is averaging 16 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Bonnies. Simmons is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tyler Cochran is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals for the Rams. Myles Corey is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.