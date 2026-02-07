Sigiscar, McDowell help Tarleton State beat Southern Utah 62-59 to end 7-game skid

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Andy Sigiscar and Cam McDowell scored 14 points apiece and Tarleton State turned back Southern…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Andy Sigiscar and Cam McDowell scored 14 points apiece and Tarleton State turned back Southern Utah 62-59 on Saturday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Sigiscar also had three steals for the Texans (12-12, 3-8 Western Athletic Conference). McDowell made 5 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers. DJ Dormu added 13 points on 6-for-13 shooting.

The Thunderbirds (8-16, 4-7) were led by Elijah Duval with 18 points and seven assists. Jaiden Feroah added 15 points and nine rebounds. Tanner Hayhurst had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

