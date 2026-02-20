Siena takes on Fairfield, looks to halt 3-game skid

Fairfield Stags (23-4, 17-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-15, 9-8 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (23-4, 17-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (11-15, 9-8 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks to end its three-game losing streak when the Saints take on Fairfield.

The Saints have gone 6-5 at home. Siena has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Stags are 17-1 in MAAC play. Fairfield leads the MAAC scoring 77.1 points per game while shooting 46.0%.

Siena averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Fairfield allows. Fairfield has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. Fairfield won the last matchup 86-50 on Jan. 19. Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 26 points to help lead the Stags to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francesca Schiro is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Meghan Andersen averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. L’Amoreaux is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points.

