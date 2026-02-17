Sides leads Kansas State against UCF after 23-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 7-7 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-15, 2-12 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-13, 7-7 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-15, 2-12 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits UCF after Taryn Sides scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 76-72 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Knights are 7-8 in home games. UCF allows 66.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 7-7 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

UCF is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Kansas State allows to opponents. Kansas State has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Wildcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Knights. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts is averaging 9.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

Sides is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals. Nastja Claessens is shooting 52.8% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

