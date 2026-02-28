Sides, Kansas State Wildcats host the Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State Cyclones (21-8, 9-8 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-15, 8-9 Big 12) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Iowa State Cyclones (21-8, 9-8 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (15-15, 8-9 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Audi Crooks and Iowa State take on Taryn Sides and Kansas State in Big 12 action Sunday.

The Wildcats are 7-7 on their home court. Kansas State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 6-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cyclones are 9-8 in conference games. Iowa State ranks fourth in college basketball with 20.2 assists per game led by Jada Williams averaging 7.7.

Kansas State makes 42.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Iowa State scores 16.0 more points per game (82.4) than Kansas State gives up (66.4).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Iowa State won the last meeting 76-72 on Feb. 15. Williams scored 22 points to help lead the Cyclones to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandie Harrod is averaging 5.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sides is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 7.7 assists for the Cyclones. Crooks is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.