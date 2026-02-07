Shogbonyo, Yetna propel Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to 83-76 victory over Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Nick Shogbonyo and Franck Yetna both scored 17 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to an…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Nick Shogbonyo and Franck Yetna both scored 17 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to an 83-76 victory over Nicholls on Saturday.

Shogbonyo also had nine rebounds for the Islanders (13-11, 9-6 Southland Conference). Yetna made 7 of 9 shots and 2 of 3 free throws. Sheldon Williams added 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting.

The Colonels (10-14, 9-6) were led by Sincere Malone, who posted 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jalik Dunkley added 17 points and seven rebounds. Trae English finished with 16 points and four steals.

