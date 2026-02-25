Shelton and Texas A&M-CC host East Texas A&M

East Texas A&M Lions (12-14, 8-11 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-21, 4-15 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

East Texas A&M Lions (12-14, 8-11 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (5-21, 4-15 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC plays East Texas A&M after Marissa Shelton scored 20 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 72-55 loss to the McNeese Cowgirls.

The Islanders have gone 4-8 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 2-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 8-11 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 39.3% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M-CC gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. East Texas A&M won the last meeting 65-60 on Jan. 8. Cora Horvath scored 21 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samora Watson is averaging 10.6 points for the Islanders. Chelsea Wooten is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Horvath is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 assists. Reza Po is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.