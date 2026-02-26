Sheals leads Austin Peay against Lipscomb after 20-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (15-12, 7-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-18, 7-10 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (15-12, 7-10 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-18, 7-10 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays Lipscomb after Anovia Sheals scored 20 points in Austin Peay’s 67-54 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons have gone 6-7 in home games. Lipscomb is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Governors are 7-10 in conference play. Austin Peay ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

Lipscomb scores 61.9 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 59.5 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Lipscomb allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Lipscomb won the last matchup 51-45 on Jan. 17. Molly Heard scored 18 points points to help lead the Bisons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKayla Miller averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Heard is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 10.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Governors. Sheals is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

