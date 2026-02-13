Sheals and the Austin Peay Governors host conference foe West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (15-9, 8-5 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (14-9, 6-7 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Georgia Wolves (15-9, 8-5 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (14-9, 6-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anovia Sheals and Austin Peay host Sydne Tolbert and West Georgia in ASUN action Saturday.

The Governors are 4-7 in home games. Austin Peay scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Wolves have gone 8-5 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia ranks second in the ASUN shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Austin Peay makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than West Georgia has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). West Georgia has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The Governors and Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheals is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 11.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Jones averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Tolbert is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Wolves: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

