Shaw’s 28 lead Old Dominion over Georgia State 78-55

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ketron Shaw scored 28 points as Old Dominion beat Georgia State 78-55 on Saturday.

Shaw also had seven rebounds for the Monarchs (9-18, 5-9 Sun Belt Conference). Caelum Swanton-Rodger added 17 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 7 of 8 from the line, to go with 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Malachi Brown finished with 25 points and two steals for the Panthers (9-18, 6-8). The Panthers have now lost six straight.

