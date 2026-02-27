SFA visits Houston Christian after Traylor’s 32-point outing

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (21-8, 15-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-19, 6-14 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (21-8, 15-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (8-19, 6-14 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Houston Christian after Ashlyn Traylor scored 32 points in SFA’s 93-71 win against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies are 5-6 on their home court. Houston Christian is seventh in the Southland with 11.9 assists per game led by Tove Caeser averaging 2.3.

The Ladyjacks are 15-5 against Southland opponents. SFA has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston Christian averages 60.6 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 67.1 SFA allows. SFA averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Houston Christian gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. SFA won the last matchup 87-67 on Jan. 10. Harmaine Dominguez scored 24 points to help lead the Ladyjacks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Booth is averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Madison Hurta is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylinn Kemp is averaging 11.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Ladyjacks. Traylor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 55.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

