SFA hosts East Texas A&M after Patrick’s 20-point showing

East Texas A&M Lions (10-15, 5-10 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (21-3, 14-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on East Texas A&M after Lateef Patrick scored 20 points in SFA’s 84-74 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Lumberjacks have gone 13-0 in home games. SFA leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 34.6 boards. Chrishawn Christmas leads the Lumberjacks with 7.2 rebounds.

The Lions are 5-10 in conference games. East Texas A&M has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

SFA is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% East Texas A&M allows to opponents. East Texas A&M averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game SFA allows.

The Lumberjacks and Lions match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Narit Chotikavanic averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Keon Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is shooting 48.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

