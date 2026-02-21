Servilus scores 13 as Valparaiso defeats UIC 71-67

CHICAGO (AP) — Sader Servilus’ 13 points off of the bench helped Valparaiso to a 71-67 victory over UIC on…

CHICAGO (AP) — Sader Servilus’ 13 points off of the bench helped Valparaiso to a 71-67 victory over UIC on Saturday.

Servilus added five rebounds for the Beacons (16-13, 10-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Rakim Chaney scored 12 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds. JT Pettigrew went 4 of 11 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Elijah Crawford led the Flames (16-13, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and four assists. UIC also got 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals from Rashund Washington Jr. Abdul Momoh finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Pettigrew scored 11 points in the first half for Valparaiso, which led 31-29 at the break. Servilus’ layup with 11:46 left in the second half gave Valparaiso the lead for good at 44-43.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

