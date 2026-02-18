Sellers, Washington Huskies to visit Betts, No. 2 UCLA Bruins

Washington Huskies (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (25-1, 15-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (25-1, 15-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes No. 2 UCLA and Washington will play on Thursday.

The Bruins are 12-0 in home games. UCLA leads the Big Ten with 22.2 assists per game led by Charlisse Leger-Walker averaging 5.5.

The Huskies are 9-6 in Big Ten play. Washington ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 37.0 rebounds per game led by Avery Howell averaging 8.4.

UCLA makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Washington has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 35.6% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts is averaging 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Sayvia Sellers is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Howell is averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Huskies: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.