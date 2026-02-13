Sellers leads Providence against No. 17 St. John’s after 23-point outing

St. John’s Red Storm (19-5, 12-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-14, 4-10 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1…

St. John’s Red Storm (19-5, 12-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-14, 4-10 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays No. 17 St. John’s after Jaylin Sellers scored 23 points in Providence’s 87-80 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Friars are 9-4 in home games. Providence leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 35.8 boards. Oswin Erhunmwunse leads the Friars with 8.4 rebounds.

The Red Storm are 12-1 against Big East opponents. St. John’s has a 17-5 record against opponents over .500.

Providence averages 88.2 points, 16.0 more per game than the 72.2 St. John’s allows. St. John’s has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erhunmwunse is averaging 7.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Oziyah Sellers averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 16.8 points, seven rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 86.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.9 points per game.

Red Storm: 10-0, averaging 83.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

