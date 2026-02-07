Sellers leads No. 24 Washington against Wisconsin after 26-point game

Washington Huskies (17-6, 7-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington Huskies (17-6, 7-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Washington visits Wisconsin after Sayvia Sellers scored 26 points in Washington’s 70-60 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Badgers have gone 11-2 in home games. Wisconsin has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 7-5 against Big Ten opponents. Washington has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wisconsin averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Washington allows. Washington averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Wisconsin gives up.

The Badgers and Huskies match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Badgers. Laci Steele is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sellers averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Avery Howell is shooting 49.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

