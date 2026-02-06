Seamster leads UT Arlington against Utah Valley after 25-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-8, 6-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (17-6, 7-3 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-8, 6-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (17-6, 7-3 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Utah Valley after Raysean Seamster scored 25 points in UT Arlington’s 87-84 overtime loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Wolverines have gone 11-0 in home games. Utah Valley ranks second in the WAC in rebounding averaging 35.4 rebounds. Jackson Holcombe leads the Wolverines with 7.7 boards.

The Mavericks are 6-4 in conference play. UT Arlington is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Utah Valley averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 4.2 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 5.2 more points per game (73.1) than Utah Valley gives up to opponents (67.9).

The Wolverines and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevan Leonhardt is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Wolverines. Holcombe is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Marcell McCreary is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 steals. Seamster is averaging 13.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

