SE Louisiana visits Nicholls State on 9-game road skid

SE Louisiana Lions (8-21, 5-15 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (12-17, 11-9 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hits the road against Nicholls State looking to end its nine-game road skid.

The Colonels have gone 5-5 in home games. Nicholls State has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 5-15 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is 3-15 against opponents over .500.

Nicholls State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.1% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Nicholls State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. SE Louisiana won the last meeting 67-61 on Jan. 24. Peter Hemschemeier scored 18 points to help lead the Lions to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zee Hamoda is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 9.8 points. Jalik Dunkley is shooting 56.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Elyzee is averaging 10.8 points for the Lions. Isaiah Gaines is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

