SE Louisiana visits Nicholls for conference matchup

SE Louisiana Lions (5-22, 4-16 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (12-15, 8-12 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (5-22, 4-16 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (12-15, 8-12 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aliyah Collins and SE Louisiana visit Marie Kenembeni and Nicholls in Southland action.

The Colonels have gone 6-6 at home. Nicholls is 2-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions have gone 4-16 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nicholls is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 44.7% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Nicholls gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. Nicholls won the last matchup 69-66 on Jan. 24. Kenembeni scored 21 points points to help lead the Colonels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sh’Diamond McKnight is scoring 11.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Colonels. Kenembeni is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Bethany Graves is averaging 4.9 points for the Lions. Collins is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.