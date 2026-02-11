SE Louisiana faces East Texas A&M for conference showdown

SE Louisiana Lions (4-18, 3-12 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (11-10, 7-7 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-18, 3-12 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (11-10, 7-7 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aliyah Collins and SE Louisiana take on Tiani Ellison and East Texas A&M on Thursday.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 8-3 in home games. East Texas A&M has a 6-6 record against teams over .500.

The SE Louisiana Lions have gone 3-12 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is seventh in the Southland with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Bethany Graves averaging 3.1.

East Texas A&M is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than East Texas A&M allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cora Horvath is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists for the East Texas A&M Lions. Ellison is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Collins is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: East Texas A&M Lions: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

SE Louisiana Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

