Scott’s 22 points helps 15th-ranked Baylor women bounce back in 74-60 win over Arizona

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott made all 11 of her foul shots and scored 22, reserve Marcayla Johnson added 12 points and 15th-ranked Baylor beat Arizona 74-60 on Saturday.

Johnson scored 10 of her points in the first half, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 10 and Bella Fontleroy grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears (23-6, 12-4 Big 12), who were coming off a 31-point road loss against No. 20 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Reserve Noelani Cornfield and Daniah Trammell each scored 11 points and Molly Ladwig 10 for Arizona (11-16, 2-14).

The Wildcats entered with a four-game losing streak and had dropped 10 of 11. Despite their struggles, they turned a 10-8 lead just past the midway mark of the first quarter into a 10-point lead with a 12-4 run in less than three minutes.

Arizona led 22-15 after the first period and had eight players enter the scoring column before halftime.

Baylor responded in the second quarter,outscoring Arizona 23-8. Scott’s 3-pointer with 3:08 before halftime put Baylor up 31-28 and the Bears went to the break up 38-30.

Fontleroy’s jumper with 8:56 made it 42-31 and Arizona led by double digits for nearly all the second half.

Up Next

Arizona: Hosts Houston on Tuesday.

Baylor: Hosts Kansas State on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

