Scott leads No. 15 Baylor against No. 20 Texas Tech after 26-point showing

Baylor Bears (22-5, 11-3 Big 12) at Texas Tech Lady Raiders (23-4, 10-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor takes on No. 20 Texas Tech after Taliah Scott scored 26 points in Baylor’s 93-63 victory over the UCF Knights.

The Lady Raiders are 13-2 in home games. Texas Tech is 18-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears have gone 11-3 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Baylor has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). Baylor has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.8 points for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Scott is averaging 20.6 points for the Bears. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Raiders: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

