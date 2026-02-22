Scott and No. 15 Baylor host Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (15-14, 8-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Kansas State Wildcats (15-14, 8-8 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (23-6, 12-4 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor takes on Kansas State after Taliah Scott scored 22 points in Baylor’s 74-60 victory against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Bears are 14-2 on their home court. Baylor has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 8-8 in conference play. Kansas State has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Baylor makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Kansas State scores 9.9 more points per game (69.8) than Baylor gives up to opponents (59.9).

The Bears and Wildcats meet Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is shooting 39.9% and averaging 20.4 points for the Bears. Jana Van Gytenbeek is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taryn Sides is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Nastja Claessens is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

