Schwieger’s 29 lead Queens past North Florida 91-72

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carson Schwieger had 29 points in Queens’ 91-72 win over North Florida on Saturday. Schwieger went…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carson Schwieger had 29 points in Queens’ 91-72 win over North Florida on Saturday.

Schwieger went 10 of 13 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Royals (14-11, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Watford scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Yoav Berman shot 5 for 12 to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists.

The Ospreys (6-19, 4-8) were led in scoring by Mason Lee, who finished with 16 points and six rebounds. North Florida also got 15 points from Kamrin Oriol. Nestor Dyachok finished with 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.