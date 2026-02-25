Schultz leads Prairie View A&M against Jackson State after 20-point performance

Jackson State Lady Tigers (9-17, 7-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-24, 0-15 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Thursday,…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (9-17, 7-7 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-24, 0-15 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M takes on Jackson State after Crystal Schultz scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 81-56 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Lady Panthers have gone 2-7 at home. Prairie View A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by CJ Wilson averaging 5.3.

The Lady Tigers are 7-7 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 33.5% from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points lower than the 42.2% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 59.1 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 75.6 Prairie View A&M gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Jackson State won the last meeting 62-43 on Jan. 17. Angel Wilkinson scored 18 points to help lead the Lady Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schultz is averaging 14.4 points for the Lady Panthers. Wilson is averaging 13 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Rhema Pegues is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 9.9 points. Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Panthers: 0-10, averaging 52.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 31.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 6-4, averaging 57.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

