Schulte’s 19 help Fordham take down Saint Joseph’s 68-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rikus Schulte scored 19 points as Fordham beat Saint Joseph’s 68-64 on Tuesday night. Schulte also had…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rikus Schulte scored 19 points as Fordham beat Saint Joseph’s 68-64 on Tuesday night.

Schulte also had eight rebounds for the Rams (13-12, 4-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Christian Henry scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Abass Bodija shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Austin Williford led the way for the Hawks (15-10, 7-5) with 19 points. Saint Joseph’s also got 11 points and four assists from Derek Simpson. Dasear Haskins had 10 points.

Henry led Fordham with 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.