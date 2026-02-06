Schiro leads Siena against Manhattan after 21-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (5-17, 5-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-12, 8-5 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-17, 5-8 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-12, 8-5 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Manhattan after Francesca Schiro scored 21 points in Siena’s 75-62 victory against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Saints have gone 6-4 in home games. Siena averages 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Jaspers are 5-8 in MAAC play. Manhattan has a 0-13 record against opponents over .500.

Siena is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan has shot at a 37.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Siena have averaged.

The Saints and Jaspers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Melious averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Schiro is averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Brianna Davis is averaging 14.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers. Elisa Sole Sanchez is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

