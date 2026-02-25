Schiro and the Siena Saints visit conference foe Rider

Siena Saints (11-16, 9-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-20, 5-13 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (11-16, 9-9 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (7-20, 5-13 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Rider in MAAC action Thursday.

The Broncs have gone 4-8 in home games. Rider is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Saints have gone 9-9 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks fourth in the MAAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaiya Rain Tucker averaging 4.9.

Rider is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 38.9% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Rider allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Rider won 61-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Alena Cofield led Rider with 18 points, and Genevive Wedemeyer led Siena with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliya McIver is shooting 24.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals. Kristina Yomane is shooting 35.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

Nicole Melious averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc. Francesca Schiro is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 3-7, averaging 50.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Saints: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

