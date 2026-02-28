Santa Clara wins 93-72 over Oregon State

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brenton Knapper scored 19 points as Santa Clara beat Oregon State 93-72 on Saturday. Knapper…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brenton Knapper scored 19 points as Santa Clara beat Oregon State 93-72 on Saturday.

Knapper shot 6 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (24-7, 15-3 West Coast Conference). Allen Graves scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Elijah Mahi went 4 of 12 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Johan Munch led the way for the Beavers (16-15, 9-9) with 19 points. Oregon State also got 12 points and six assists from Keziah Ekissi. Isaiah Sy also had 11 points and three steals.

