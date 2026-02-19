Sanchez’s 23 lead Cent. Conn. St. past Le Moyne 78-77

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Melo Sanchez’s 23 points helped Cent. Conn. St. defeat Le Moyne 78-77 on Thursday. Sanchez…

Sanchez also added three steals for the Blue Devils (16-10, 10-5 Northeast Conference). Darin Smith Jr. added 20 points while going 9 of 21 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) while bringing down five rebounds. Max Frazier had 14 points and finished 7 of 7 from the floor with seven rebounds.

Trent Mosquera finished with 28 points and four assists for the Dolphins (14-14, 9-6). Le Moyne also got 18 points, nine rebounds and three steals from Deng Garang. Shilo Jackson also had 16 points and eight rebounds. Tennessee Rainwater poured in seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Mosquera hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds to go to set the final score, but neither side scored after. A pair of 3-pointers from Smith and Sanchez, plus a layup from Frazier in the final 2:08 buoyed the Blue Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

