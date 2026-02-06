San Jose State visits Colorado State following Garland’s 24-point performance

San Jose State Spartans (6-16, 1-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (12-10, 3-8 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (6-16, 1-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (12-10, 3-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits Colorado State after Colby Garland scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 90-80 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Rams have gone 8-4 at home. Colorado State scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-10 against MWC opponents. San Jose State has a 0-15 record against opponents over .500.

Colorado State scores 75.6 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 77.0 San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 70.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 70.9 Colorado State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rechsteiner is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.5 points. Jevin Muniz is averaging 9.6 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Jermaine Washington averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Melvin Bell Jr. is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 23.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

