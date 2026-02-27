San Jose State plays Grand Canyon on 16-game road skid

San Jose State Spartans (4-25, 2-16 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-17, 10-8 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (4-25, 2-16 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-17, 10-8 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State will look to break its 16-game road slide when the Spartans face Grand Canyon.

The Antelopes have gone 6-7 in home games. Grand Canyon is 0-5 in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 2-16 in conference play. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Amira Brown averaging 1.7.

Grand Canyon is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.2% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (41.8%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Grand Canyon won 79-59 in the last matchup on Dec. 28. Julianna LaMendola led Grand Canyon with 25 points, and Maya Anderson led San Jose State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMendola is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Antelopes. Casey Valenti-Paea is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Allie Cummins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 55.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.