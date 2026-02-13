San Francisco hosts Pepperdine following Guiney’s 22-point performance

Pepperdine Waves (15-10, 6-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-10, 7-6 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (15-10, 6-7 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-10, 7-6 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on San Francisco after Elli Guiney scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 72-62 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Dons have gone 8-6 in home games. San Francisco has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Waves are 6-7 in conference play. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Shorna Preston averaging 9.0.

San Francisco makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Pepperdine averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mara Neira is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging eight points. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Taija Sta. Maria is averaging 6.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Waves. Guiney is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

