San Francisco faces Santa Clara, looks to stop home slide

Santa Clara Broncos (22-6, 13-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-14, 7-9 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (22-6, 13-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (15-14, 7-9 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco hosts Santa Clara looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Dons have gone 9-5 at home. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC in team defense, giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Broncos are 13-2 in WCC play. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 83.7 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

San Francisco averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 10.7 more points per game (83.7) than San Francisco allows to opponents (73.0).

The teams square off for the second time this season in WCC play. Santa Clara won the last matchup 88-73 on Jan. 29. Christian Hammond scored 21 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Dons. Legend Smiley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aleksandar Gavalyugov is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 8.7 points. Hammond is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

