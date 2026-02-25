San Diego hosts Villa and Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers (20-9, 12-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-19, 3-13 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon State Beavers (20-9, 12-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-19, 3-13 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State visits San Diego after Jenna Villa scored 20 points in Oregon State’s 79-51 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Toreros are 8-6 on their home court. San Diego has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Beavers are 12-4 against WCC opponents. Oregon State scores 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

San Diego’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 66.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the 63.0 San Diego allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Oregon State won the last meeting 61-43 on Jan. 30. Kennedie Shuler scored 24 points to help lead the Beavers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Ray is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the past 10 games.

Villa is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Beavers. Shuler is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Beavers: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

